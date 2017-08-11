Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cancer care in Macclesfield has been rated outstanding by health chiefs NHS England.

NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, the organisation which provides health care in the area, was also rated ‘good’ for its mental health and dementia services during an annual assessment.

NHS England found the CCG had improved or maintained performance against 10 of 11 key measures across the three priority areas.

But it failed to hit targets for the percentage of people making a full recovery from mild to moderate stress, anxiety or depression following psychological therapies.

Despite the improvements the CCG has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’, for the second year running, because of its growing financial deficit.

The CCG said it is ‘on track’ to achieve national recovery targets relating to treating people with mild to moderate stress, anxiety or depression following the introduction of a new Talking Therapies service in February.

A spokesman said: “For the second year running, Eastern Cheshire was rated as requiring improvement against the IAF indicators of better health, better care, sustainability and being well led.

“The rating reflects concern at the CCG’s growing financial deficit, for which financial recovery plans have been written.

“Financial performance aside, the CCG was found to be performing strongly.”