Photographers experienced and novice are invited to join the town’s camera club as the new season gets underway.

Macclesfield Camera Club meets at Macclesfield Library on Monday evenings between 8pm and 10pm, with the first meeting of the 2017/18 season on Monday, September 11.

Kevin Blake, who has been appointed as the new president, said: “We very much look forward to the new season and welcoming new faces that have been in touch over the summer break and are interested in joining the club. The club has a mixture of photographers at all levels with a wide range of photographic interests, but they share common aims - to enjoy what they do, share their love of photography and if you want to, help you get better.

“So whether you’re a complete beginner, a happy snapper, want some help, looking to advance or just want to enjoy photography why not come along.”

Membership also includes a programme of talks from guest speakers, interactive evenings, exhibitions and trips.

For more information go to macclesfieldcameraclub.org.uk/.