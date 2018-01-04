Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted grandmother and businessman have received awards from the Queen for their community work.

Ann Mayer, of Shrigley Road, Bollington, has been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours List, receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for more than 25 years of commitment.

Mike Rance, chairman of Make it Macclesfield, has also received an MBE in the annual list.

Ann’s award is in recognition of her role in setting up the Bridgend Centre with friend Lena Johnson in 1990 after they saw the need for an all-inclusive community hub in the town.

Originally based in Bollington Town Hall, the centre soon moved to a new premises on Palmerston Street where it acts as a fantastic community centre, with a charity shop, repair cafe and activity centre.

Ann, who lives with her partner Geoff Brown, now chairman of the centre, said she was thrilled to receive the recognition.

She said: “It’s a great honour and I’m so very honoured to receive it, but there are so many others who deserve part share in it.

“It’s a lovely accolade for the centre, it has been it always been seen as a home from home, one big family, and that was always our aim.

“When my great friend, Lena Johnson, and I set up the Drop-In in 1990, with the invaluable help of Claude Harlington, the then Clerk of Bollington Town Council, little did we dare to hope it would still be the welcoming and thriving community centre it is today.

“We wanted it to be somewhere where people could come to and feel at home and it’s remained that way throughout all these years - that’s the thing I’m most proud of.”

She added: “Over the years, when people visit for the first time, they often say, ‘What a lovely and friendly atmosphere – it’s like a home-from- home.’

“You can’t get any better than that.”

Despite retiring in 2015, grandmother-of-two Ann has continued to be involved in the centre, and will continue to lead guided walks.

Ann, who is mum to James and Nathalie and grandmother to Stefan and Lucas, added: “I will always be involved a little bit.

“But it’s someone elses vision now and they are doing such a fantastic job. It is only through the generosity and dedication of all the staff and so many local volunteers, groups and organisations that this has been achieved.”