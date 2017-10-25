Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus drivers will go on strike again next week after pay talks broke down.

There will be no Arriva bus services in Macclesfield on Monday (October 30) when drivers go on strike over pay.

The strike will mean disruption for passengers across town, as Arriva runs 15 services from Macclesfield, including routes to estates like the Weston and Hurdsfield, to Bollington and further afield to Congleton and Crewe.

There have already been two strikes this month and bosses hoped to sign a deal with the drivers in talks this week.

But they failed to reach an agreement and the strike on Monday will go ahead.

Union leaders say the strike comes after ‘pitiful pay offers’ by the firm and wage inequality between bus garages across the region.

Phil Stone, managing director for Arriva North West said: “Our priority is to continue working together with UNITE and GMB to reach a mutually acceptable outcome, recognising that any pay increase has to be sustainable for the business.”

Customers with pre-paid Arriva tickets travelling in Cheshire will be able to use them on the Merseyrail and Northern rail networks.