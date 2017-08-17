Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Congratulations to budding banker Bobbie Copp-Barton who is on track after getting the results she wanted.

Bobbie, who is from Prestbury and studies at Manchester High School for Girls (MHSG), secured two A* in economics and history, and an A in maths.

Bobbie will now study Economics with Management at the University of Durham this September.

She said: “I did work really hard but I wasn’t expecting my exams to go so well. I am so happy! I’d like to get into banking in the future and while I know that will be even harder work it’s a challenge I’m certainly ready for.

Headmistress, Claire Hewitt, said: “I would like to congratulate Bobbie and all our students on their fantastic results. I know that there will be lots of proud parents today as well as all the members of staff who have helped and supported them.”