A boy with autism who finds it unbearable to eat certain foods is munching through different vegetables to raise money for a charity which helps him.

Aaron Donnelly, 12, of Ullswater, Macclesfield, finds it extremely uncomfortable to eat some types of food due to his autism.

He has heightened senses and the texture, taste and smell of fruit and vegetables is almost unbearable for him and makes his feel anxious.

But last year he decided to face his challenge head on and eat a different fruit each day for two weeks to buy a pool table for Macclesfield charity Space4Autism which supports children with autism and their families. He completed his challenge and raised £1,235.

Now he’s raising more money for the charity by eating a different vegetable each day for a fortnight, hoping to raise £1,300.

Aaron said: “I have autism and ADHD which means that this challenge is huge for me to undertake again. I will be eating vegetables for two weeks which may seem really easy, however, for someone like me whose diet is very limited to pizza and sausages due to sensory issues with textures, tastes and colour, eating vegetables is probably the most disgusting food in the world. Over the past two years I have raised a total of £1,800 for my friends at Space4Autism.

“Last year we went to Blackpool Zoo with the money I raised and I’d love to raise enough again for another trip.

“Please help me get to my goal as I want to beat last year’s total of £1,200 to enable my friends at Space4Autism to go out on another family fun day which we have done in the past two years.

“I would also put money towards new blinds at the centre to help with our sensory issues around lights.

“I was nominated last year for The Young Achiever Award for my fundraising so let’s try and show others what can be done.”

Aaron delayed his challenge for a few days due to the Manchester terror attack but he’s returned to it this week.

His mum Mirelle said: “This time round he’s eating vegetables and our local Co-op at Thornton Square kindly donated a hamper of vegetables for Aaron to use to help him start his challenge off. He is desperate to beat his target and I hope people will sponsor him.”

Go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Aaron-VegChallenge to donate to Aaron’s appeal.