A six-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The accident happened on Belgrave Road, on the Moss, shortly before 6pm yesterday evening (Thursday, September 14).

An ambulance was called to the scene and treated a boy for injuries to his arms and face.

The injuries are not thought to be serious.

A female driver was also treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from North West Ambulance said: “We received a call regarding a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 17.48.

“A male child, around six, was taken to Macclesfield Hospital with injuries to his arms and face.

“A female patient - the driver - was also checked as well.”