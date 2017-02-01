Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A defiant shop owner has vowed to stay put despite being hit by armed robberies twice in two months.

The Queen’s Avenue Convenience Store in Hurdsfield was targeted on January 24, at around 7.45pm.

Armed with a knife, the robber threatened a member of staff before getting away with cash and tobacco.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The terrifying raid comes two months after a previous robbery at the shop. The 43-year-old shop owner, who is too afraid to be named, said he was devastated by the double blow.

He said: “The first time was shocking. Police started popping by to see we were okay and the community were very supportive. But we never expected the same thing so soon. [In the latest incident] the young man came in with a very big knife and pointed at my friend. He was working alone and was very scared.

“The robber forced him behind the counter and made him hand over cash.”

The offender used a white carrier bag to carry his hoard and fled the scene. He has been described as white, between 5’4” and 5’7” tall, and slim.

He was wearing black clothing and had this face covered.

The business, which has CCTV, is now stepping up security.

The shop owner added: “We will not let this beat us. We have worked hard to become part of this community and like it here.”

Referring to the thief behind the latest raid, he said: “This is just one very bad person who is desperate for money. He needs to be caught.”

The police helicopter was used in the search for the robber. Police are now analysing CCTV images and a fingerprint found at the scene.

PC Francesca Homer said: “Fortunately nobody has been injured during the incident however staff have understandably been left very shaken by the ordeal.

“We are doing all we can to trace those responsible and we are working with staff members to offer any advice and support needed.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 814 of January 1016.”

Express readers used Facebook to show their support.

Dianne Cooke said: “The guys who work there are lovely and very kind and helpful.”