Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BOOK fans in Macclesfield are top of the class after their library was named the busiest in the region.

Borrowers in Macclesfield take out nearly 1,000 books a day, making it the busiest in the North West.

The figure is according to a survey of the country’s 55 unitary authorities, which found the Cheshire East’s bookworms borrowed more books per head of population than any other last year.

Macclesfield Library, on Hibel Road, topped the list across Cheshire East, loaning a total of 348,719 books in a year.

Julie Bullock, manager, said: “The team are thrilled to hear we are the busiest library in the North West. It’s most satisfying to see the hard work and dedication of the staff quantified in hard fact. We have a community that values and uses its library service, who visit us and choose books to read for pleasure, books for homework and study, and books for lifelong learning. We take part in reading schemes and work closely with schools and have embraced technological advances with free downloads of

E and audio books.”

Macclesfield Library has nearly 15,000 members and stocks more than 54,000 books.

Of the 348,719 items borrowed between April 1 2015 and March 31 2016, 330,858 were books, while the rest were multimedia items such as DVDs and talking books. Fiction was most popular, with 125,450 adult fiction and 126,330 junior fiction items loaned during this period.

This is more than three times the amount of non-fiction books borrowed, with 65,122 adult non-fiction and 13,956 junior non fiction withdrawn.

The top five adult authors are James Patterson, Nora Roberts, Lee Child, David Baldacci and Harlan Coben. Roderick Hunt, Julia Donaldson, Daisy Meadows, Jean Adamson and Roger Hargreaves are the most borrowed children’s fiction.

At a time when libraries are suffering funding cuts, work is underway at Macclesfield to expand the library with a larger local studies section.

Julie said: “We are undergoing an exciting refurbishment which involves the creation of an accessible IT suite. We are planning events to celebrate our refurbishment and services and constantly strive to put on wide ranging activities.”

For more information go to facebook.com/Macclesfieldlibrary.