A bomb disposal team was brought in after an artillery shell was found at a scrap yard.

Police were called to reports that a ‘large bullet’ had been found at a scrap yard on Turf Lane, Macclesfield. Workers had found the large artillery shell in a car which was left to be scrapped.

A bomb disposal team was called in to deal with the device and make the area safe. A 50 metre cordon was put in place.

Officers tweeted yesterday that ‘a live artillery shell has been located’ but it’s not yet clear if the device was loaded.

A police spokesman said it’s been taken by the bomb disposal team - the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team which is part of the Army - which will confirm if it’s live.

Phil Goodwin, who works at Henshaw’s Car Breakers nearby, said: “The police were there for some time in the afternoon. We had no idea what was going on there until we tried to leave and came face to face with the bomb disposal team in their massive wagon.

“We couldn’t believe it.”

A police spokesman said there is no further investigation into the incident.

He said: “Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, April 5, officers were called to reports that a large bullet had been found at Turf Lane Scrap Yard. Officers sought advice from the EOD, who established that the item was an artillery shell and advised that a 50m cordon be put in place as a precautionary measure.”

Artillery shells are filled with explosives and fired at a target and detonates on impact.