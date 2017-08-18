Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A touch of Bollywood came to Macclesfield when a film crew from India set up in the town square.

Indian dancers performed in front of the town hall while the film’s hero twirled across Market Place to woo the glamorous female star during filming for the Bollywood production.

Shoppers looked on as the crew recorded a dance scene for the film, which is expected to attract more than one million viewers in cinemas. The Macclesfield musical ‘dream’ scene will also be played back on Indian TV music channels.

Pete Turner, town clerk, watched the action from the window at the town hall. He said: “It was really exciting to see the town be a part of something we don’t often see in Macclesfield.

“The crew were really professional and the parts of performances I saw were very impressive.

“I know Macclesfield has been used as a film set before, but this was the first time I’ve been able to experience a Bollywood film being made. I just hope we make the edit.”

The film, called Anjani Putra, is a romantic action movie which is a remake of Bollywood hit Pooja. It’s in the Kannada language spoken in south India.

Its hero is played by Puneeth Rajkumar, the son of a Kannada cinema star, and the female lead is Rashmika Mandanna, an actress and model who also appears in Kannada films.

Rengarajan Jaiprakash, the producer, said Macclesfield was chosen over Manchester because it was ‘cleaner’.

He said: “We used Macclesfield for one of the dream sequences.

“We planned to shoot in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester but we found Macclesfield was better for us, it’s a cleaner location and had the look of a historical British town we wanted.

“The town hall gave the right background for the dance. We had a nice welcome in Macclesfield.

“The name Anjuni Putra is a god. In the movie, the hero’s family is attacked and he steps in to save them from crisis. It’s a love story and in the dance he’s trying to impress our female star, who falls in love with him.”

A Cheshire East spokesman said they were happy to help when the producers contacted them looking for a last minute location.

He said: “It was a real surprise. We got a call the night before but we were happy to recommend Macclesfield. Anything of this nature that brings the spotlight to the town is a positive thing.

“The enthusiasm of the crew was infectious.”