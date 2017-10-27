Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youth football team has a new kit thanks to a new sponsor.

Bollington United Warriors have secured the support of MoneyGuru.com, based at Oxford House in Macclesfield.

MoneyGuru.com, which recently celebrated a successful first year which saw its turnover top £1.6m, will appear on Bollington United Warriors team kit for the 2017/2018 competitive season.

Deborah Vickers, channel director at MoneyGuru.com said: “We have a commitment to support our local community through backing local charities and sports teams, including rugby and football sides; we will all be rooting for The Warriors during for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully the Guru’s mystical power over numbers will have an effect on the scoreboard!”

Team manager Ross Beecroft said: “We are thrilled to have MoneyGuru.com sponsoring the team this season.

“Thanks to them, our team of budding juniors will now have the investment to enable the squad to get even bigger and better this season.

“We are unbeaten this season so far too, so the Guru’s karma must be working already.”