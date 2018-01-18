Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A loan company has been fined £80,000 for sending more than 1.9million spam texts.

The Information Commissioners Office (ICO) launched an investigation after a whopping 793 complaints were made against TFLI Ltd, based in Bollington.

Customers complained about receiving spam text messages promoting a loan website.

The ICO investigation found that TFLI Limited, a loan company based at Adelphi Mill in Bollington, sent a total of 1.9m spam text messages using personal data provided by other companies.

Inspectors said the firm broke the law by failing to obtain specific consent from people confirming they are willing to receive marketing texts from, or on behalf of, their firm.

TFLI was one of four businesses fined by the ICO for not having the necessary agreement, sending a total of 44 million spam emails, one million spam texts and making 15 million nuisance calls.

Andy Curry, ICO Enforcement group manager, said: “Firms cannot get away with failing to follow the rules designed to protect people from the irritation and, on occasions, distress nuisance calls, emails and texts cause.

“I would urge anyone bothered by nuisance marketing to report it to us. Your reports help us take action against firms like those we have fined today, putting a stop to the trouble they cause.”

Organisations should always ensure the language used to signify consent is clear, easy to understand and not hidden away in a privacy policy or small print.

Nuisance calls and spam texts and emails can be reported via the ICO’s website or by calling 0303 123 1113 with as much detail as possible. Mobile phone users can also report spam texts by forwarding the message to 7726.

TFLI Ltd did not respond to our requests for a comment on this matter.