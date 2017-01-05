Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cast and crew from Bollington Festival Players have been perfecting lines and polishing off costumes for this year’s pantomime.

Members have been busy rehearsing for the Pied Piper at Bollington Arts Centre.

The cast includes Ruth Hambleton as Hans, Maddy Blunn as Heidi, Emma Sheldon as Willie, Matthew Gratton-Cashas Helga as the dame and Diane McIntyre as Blatter. The directors are Helen Valentine and Steph Evans, with musical direction from Rebekah Keene.

Jane Wells, from the players, said: “The Festival Players panto has won best panto for the past seven years with the Cheshire Theatre Guild plus numerous awards for characters and costumes.

“It’s fantastic entertainment for the whole family and with three matinees there are plenty of opportunities for the younger members of the family to enjoy the show.”

Performances are on Friday, January 6, Saturday 7, and from Wednesday, January 11 to Saturday 14, at 7.30pm. Matinees are on Saturday 7, Sunday 8 and Saturday 14 at 2pm.

Tickets can be booked on 07933 745926 or by email at bfptickets@hotmail.com

Pictures by Richard Buck.