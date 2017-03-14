Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bluedot Festival has announced the second wave of acts performing at this year’s event at Jodrell Bank.

Electronic art-pop duo Goldfrapp join the bill along with legendary space-rock survivors Hawkwind.

French electronic maestro Vitalic will also be bringing his genre-busting blend of techno, electro, house and disco to the line-up.

Elsewhere on the bill are Space Afrika, Will Tramp and Dream Wife.

The newly announced acts join previously-revealed headliners Orbital, Pixies and alt-J at the event, which takes over the Macclesfield observatory from July 7 to 9.

Festival director Ben Robinson said: “The team are thrilled to announce another batch of amazing artists for this years festival. Stay tuned for more intergalactic announcements as we continue to put together a very unique weekend of music, science, arts, technology and the exploration of space in partnership with the renowned Jodrell Bank Observatory.”

The full line-up can be seen at discoverthebluedot.com, where tickets are on sale now starting from £159 for the full weekend with camping.