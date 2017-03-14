Bluedot Festival has announced the second wave of acts performing at this year’s event at Jodrell Bank.
Electronic art-pop duo Goldfrapp join the bill along with legendary space-rock survivors Hawkwind.
French electronic maestro Vitalic will also be bringing his genre-busting blend of techno, electro, house and disco to the line-up.
Elsewhere on the bill are Space Afrika, Will Tramp and Dream Wife.
The newly announced acts join previously-revealed headliners Orbital, Pixies and alt-J at the event, which takes over the Macclesfield observatory from July 7 to 9.
Festival director Ben Robinson said: “The team are thrilled to announce another batch of amazing artists for this years festival. Stay tuned for more intergalactic announcements as we continue to put together a very unique weekend of music, science, arts, technology and the exploration of space in partnership with the renowned Jodrell Bank Observatory.”
The full line-up can be seen at discoverthebluedot.com, where tickets are on sale now starting from £159 for the full weekend with camping.