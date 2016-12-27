Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dedicated blood donor has been recognised after giving his 100th donation – and saving up to 300 lives.

Tony Browne, 66, from Macclesfield, was recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for his loyalty and commitment to giving blood at an awards ceremony.

Tony, a retired teacher, received his award and certificate for reaching his 100th blood donation milestone.

Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three people. So as Tony has given blood 100 times, he has potentially helped save, or improve the lives of up to 300 patients. Out of the three per cent of the eligible population who give blood, just one per cent reaches 100 donations.

Tony said: “I started giving blood 48 years ago as my dad always did it and I wanted to help others like he did.

“Donating blood is such a short amount of time out of your day that will be life changing to someone else.”

Tony was honoured with a commemorative medal alongside 36 other blood donors from the region, at a ceremony at Gorton Monastery. They have collectively made an amazing 4,000 donations.

The moment was made more poignant because he was presented with his award by a man who has benefited from donated blood.

Rick Mills, 42, from Flixton, had a lifesaving transfusion following an operation as a child and his wife Kerry needed 13 units of blood when their baby Christian was stillborn and another transfusion when daughter Amy was born.

Amanda Eccles, senior marketing co-ordinator at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “These dedicated blood donors are very special to us, which is why this ceremony gives us the opportunity to say thank you.

“Rick’s story reminds us how important their donations have been. They have saved thousands of lives, and improved the lives of countless others who have required blood transfusions. These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

If you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before) you should be able to give blood. If you are over 70, you need to have given blood in the last two years to continue donating.

To book an appointment call the donor line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk.