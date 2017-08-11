Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BIG sister has made a plea for funds to help pay for a new hydrotherapy pool to help her younger sibling.

Eight-year-old Nancy Hinchliffe was inspired to raise money for Park Lane school after going to the summer fair with her sister Martha, two, who is a pupil there.

Martha has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome which affects her growth and development. It means she can’t walk and has limited strength in her muscles. She enjoys using the hydrotherapy pool at Park Lane school as it helps her condition.

But the school needs money to refurbish the pool, and is running an appeal to raise £100,000. The appeal stands at £20,000 so far.

Nancy, who lives on Buxton Old Road with mum Natalie and dad Nev, who works as the flooring manager at Arighi Bianchi, decided to help raise money so wrote a letter to encourage people to donate to the appeal, which she has hand delivered to 50 houses.

And now it’s been shared with hundreds of people on social media after mum Natalie posted the letter on Instagram and her friends put it on Facebook.

Nancy says in her letter: “My sister has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome and goes to Park Lane special school. She uses the hydro pool to help her get strong and so do other children. “We need to raise money for a new pool. If you would like to please can you help. It would mean so much.”

Nancy is also baking cakes to raise funds and there will be a number of other events taking place.

Her mum Natalie, 35, said: “Nancy adores her sister and is desperate to do anything to help. I’m so proud of her for writing the letter and now we’re getting it to as many people as we can on social media. “We hope people will respond to the letter with some fundraising or a donation. Since going to the school Martha has progressed so much and she loves it there.

“She has hydrotherapy once a week as she can’t walk yet and has low muscle tone which is part of her syndrome. It isn’t just pupils who can access the pool, it’s used by other children who need hydrotherapy due to accidents or illness. Obviously raising this money isn’t going to happen overnight so we will be thinking of other fundraising ideas.

“If anyone has any ideas or would like to help raise money for the pool that would be amazing.”

Contact Park Lane school on 01625 384040 or follow Nancy’s instagram page Marmarswardrobe.