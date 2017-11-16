Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repairs are set to be carried out to a key welcoming sign at Macclesfield Hospital after it was likened to ‘something from a comedy sketch’.

Max Homer snapped the dilapidated signage at Macclesfield Hospital’s north entrance while accompanying his partner for a routine pregnancy scan.

The 42-year-old from Macclesfield, said: “I saw the sign and thought, ironically, that it could reflect the wider state of the economy and the NHS generally.

“It’s like something from a comedy sketch. You hope it’s not representative of what’s inside!”

Even though Max admitted his point was made to be more tongue-in-cheek than anything else, he raised the question what kind of first impression the sign gives to patients and visitors.

Despite the signage, Max was high in praise for the staff and doctors at the hospital.

He said: “The staff, consultants and cleanliness in the hospital are always really good, just I had to take a photo of the sign. It does make you think though, ‘what exactly are you walking into?”

“I thought ‘wow, is this where are we heading, towards privatisation?’”

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said that the sign should be more welcoming to reflect the hard work of those within the hospital.

He said: “Our hospital and its hard-working doctors and nurses do vital work, which is much appreciated in our community.

“It is important that those who arrive at the hospital continue to receive the best possible welcome and as a result the hospital signage will need to be repaired.

“I have contacted the hospital’s chief executive’s office about this.”

A spokesman for East Cheshire NHS Trust said the sign is due to be repaired.

He said: “The trust’s Estates Department is aware that the lettering on the sign requires attention and repairs are set to take place imminently.

“Refurbishment and reconfiguration work is currently taking place in various areas of Macclesfield Hospital, including the Accident and Emergency Department, theatres and several wards.

“We would like to thank patients and visitors for their understanding while this important work which will result in improved environments for patients and staff takes place.”