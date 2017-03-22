Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of runners took part in this year’s Wilmslow Half Marathon – and one broke a world record for running it backwards.

Professional athletes and charity runners all pounded the streets around Wilmslow for the annual race.

And this year one runner set herself an even bigger challenge - to run the whole race backwards.

Shantelle Gaston-Hird, 29, who lives in Irlam, Manchester, completed her task reducing the previous world record by 20 minutes, in 02:27:09.

Shantelle, who ran the race for BulliesOut charity, said: “The idea of running backwards is to show to people that they shouldn’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd.

“I have to send some information to the Guinness World Record team for them to officially recognise it and receive my certificate.

“The race was the most supported race I’ve ever ran. The marshals and locals were incredible. It was a lot hillier than I expected and you 100 per cent feel it more when you are in reverse.”

First across the line was Mo Abu-Rezeq of Altrincham AC in a time of 66.27 and the first woman was Fanni Gyurko of Central AC in 78.11.

The first Wilmslow runner was Peter Speake in 75.02 and the first Wilmslow woman was Janine Ellis in 93.11.

The chosen lead charity for the race was the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Nick Bishop, from the race, said: “Although the gods were not kind and with overcast skies, steady rain tried to dampen proceedings but the runners would have none of it.

“Congratulations to all that took part and thank you also to the marshals. As always, we appreciate the co-operation of all residents.”