Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band of bell ringers are to mark the centenary of the loss of a ringer in the First World War.

They will sound the bells of Christ Church in memory of William Chesworth, a former bell ringer at the historic Macclesfield church.

William, who lived in the town, was a private in the 6th South Wales Borderers serving in Belgium when he was killed on July 5, 1917. He was just 19-years-old.

Now 100 years ago to the day the bells of his church will ring out in his memory.

Kevin Rogers is one of 10 volunteers who offered to take part in the event at 7pm today (Wednesday, July 5).

He said: “We were told about the anniversary by the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers and managed to pull together enough people to play.

“As bell-ringers we perform in celebration and in mourning, and sometimes just to do it, but this one will be extra special.

“William was one of our own, who went off to serve his country but never came home.”

The group - which also includes James Marchbank, David Atkinson, Anne Orme, Michael Orme, Alan Wootton, Duncan Matheson, Kathleen Matheson, Melanie Curwen and Helen Foster - will perform a quarter peal called Yorkshire Surprise Royal.

It involves 1,280 changes, a feat which takes just under an hour.

The 18th century church was built by Charles Roe but has been closed since 1981. It only opens for occasional services and performances.

Mr Rogers believes relatives of William may still live in the town.

He said: “There are a few Chesworths in the phone book so there could be family in the town and it might be nice for them to be there for the ringing if they want to get in touch by calling me on 01625 662044.

“Even so, we would ask people to think of William when they hear the bells.”

According to research by the team at macclesfieldreflects.org - a website which documents details of the town’s involvement and sacrifice in the Great War - William was the son of William and Jane Chesworth of West Bond Street, Macclesfield. His brother, Robert Kinder Chesworth, served with the Cheshire Regiment and survived the war.

William is commemorated at Lijssenthoek Military Cemetery in Belgium and on the cenotaph at Park Green in Macclesfield.