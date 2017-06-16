Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recent cases heard at South and East Cheshire magistrates court:

Simon Thompson, 21, of Barnard Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault and criminal damage. He was given 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to complete the Building Better Relationships programme.

Karl Roy Ainsworth, 26, of Princess Drive, Bollington, admitted assault by beating. He was fined and given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. He was also given a two year restraining order.

Colin Neil Carter, 45, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, admitted theft of four bottles of vodka, theft of six bottles of whiskey and theft of three bottles of whiskey. The offences breached the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was jailed for 22 weeks.

Nathan Dean Machin, 26, of London Road, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of assault and two charges of criminal damage. The offences breached the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was jailed for eight months and two weeks and given a two year restraining order.

Craig John Allen, 34, of Moorhill Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of meat. The offence breached the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Anthony Matthew Richardson, 32, of West Park Drive, Macclesfield, admitted theft of a hard drive. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison suspended for 12 months and a curfew for eight weeks.

Ian James McIntyre, 38, Pennine Court, Macclesfield, admitted theft of two electric tooth brushes and theft of detergents. The offences breached the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Sebastian Pavel Bebenek, 32, of Wilmslow Walk, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for two years, ordered to participate in the Building Better Relationships for 24 sessions and 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Robert Matthew White, 24, of Brunswick Court, Macclesfield, admitted threatening to set fire to accommodation. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

William Andrew Burgess, 21, of South Acre Drive, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and banned for 24 months.

Mark Wayne Haley, 50, of Garden Street, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in public. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Anna Litzie Hill, 39, of Abbey Road, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. She was fined £170 and banned for 12 months.

Wajid Rafique, 39, of Mill Street, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and pay £100 compensation.

John Wilkinson, 60, of The Whitfields, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £475 and banned for 12 months.

Philip Thomas Davis, 22, of Cambridge Road, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and wilful obstruction of the police constable. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.