Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard James John Cooke, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted assault in Macclesfield and obstructing a police constable. He was bailed for the sentence on March 29.

Simon Thompson, 21, of Park Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty of threatening criminal damage. He was given 120 hours unpaid work and a restraining order. He must also pay £85 compensation.

Ian Paul Schofield, 36, of Lincoln Place, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault and two charges of criminal damage. He was bailed for sentence on April 5.

Daniel Mark Taylor, 32, of no fixed abode in Macclesfield, admitted two charges of failing to adhere to the terms of a sexual offences order by registering at the police station and attending probation appointment. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Mark Wayne Haley, 50, of Garden Street, Macclesfeld, admitted criminal damage, possession of cannabis and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £295.

Adam William Whittaker, 20, of Kerridge Road, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £50.

Alan Stuart Hooper, 34, of Birdgestones Place, Congleton, admitted drug driving in Macclesfield. He was fined £200 and banned for 12 months.

Micah Tabith, 43, of Percyvale Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £120.

Mark Anthony Cotterill 57, of Gorton Lane, Manchester, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with a red light in Macclesfield. He was fined £200 and had his licence endorsed with three points.

Garry Stephen Patchett, 46, of Woodhall Crescent, Stockport, was found guilty of drink driving in Macclesfield. He was fined £180 and banned for 15 months.

Grant Kennerley, 25, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour, and resisting a police constable. He was given a community order with 100 hour unpaid work.

Jamie David Wood, 24, of Berwick Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of drug driving and admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £200 and banned for 16 months.

David Mark Parrin, 29, of Mayfield Avenue, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault. He was bailed to be sentenced on April 12.

Daniel Andrew Bradley, 24, of Fountain Street, Macclesfield, admitted resisting a police constable and assault. He was fined £425.

Joan Cody, 67, of Green Lane, Poynton, admitted drink driving. She was fined £432 and banned for 12 months.