Remi Sabe, 37, of Dorset Avenue, Cheadle Hulme, admitted two charges of drug driving in Macclesfield. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, fined £80 and banned for 36 months.

Darren Drinkwater, 45, of Damson Lane, Mobberley, was found guilty of unauthorised access to computer material in Macclesfield. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Jack Robert Ridley, 27, of Beech Farm Drive, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of drug driving in Poynton. He was fined £250 and banned for a year.

Vincenzo Tavano, 32, of Park Lane, Poynton, admitted theft of kitchen equipment and two charges of failing to surrender to bail. He was fined £200.

Neil Moore, 46, of Williamson Road, Whaley Bridge, admitted drink driving on Anglesey Drive, Poynton. He was given 200 hours unpaid work and banned for 30 months.

Mohammed Mohasi Ali, 27, of Omer Avenue, Manchester, appeared charged with drug driving in Poynton and driving without a licence. He was bailed to appear at Minshull Street Manchester Crown Court on April 18.

James Stephen McNally, 32, of Danes Square, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a court order after being released from prison. He was fined £400.

Ashley Lawrence Dale, 22, of Market Street, Chapel-en-le-frith, was found guilty of assault in Copper Street Macclesfield and criminal damage. He was given 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £210 compensation. He was also given a restraining order.

Anthony Carmichael Willis, 48, of Bainbridge Close, Manchester, admitted assault, criminal damage and possession of cannabis in Macclesfield. He was given 140 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Phillip John Gudegast, 49, of Congleton Road, Gawsworth, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80.

Samantha Susan Williams, 40, of Jasmine Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted failing pay for parking on part of a railway. She was fined £50.

Cheryl Amanda Hamand, 39, of Bollinbrook Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of pyjama bottoms. She was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

James Patrick David Allan, 31, of Sherbourne Road, Middleton, admitted possession of cocaine. He was fined £350.

Jack Mathew Cherrington, 26, of Castlerigg Close, Heaton Chapel, admitted drug driving in Poynton. He was fined £120 and banned for one year.

Daniel James Thorley, 31, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of £1,790 cash from Macclesfield service station. He was bailed for the sentence on March 29.

Benjamin Charles Preece, 35, of West Park Drive, Macclesfield, was found guilty of theft of toiletries from the Co-op Late Shop. He was fined £80.

Toby Snape, 42, of Bollin Grove, Prestbury, admitted fishing without licence at Danebridge Fishery in Wincle. He was fined £333.

Sean David Andrew Roberts, 40, of Park Lane, Macclesfield, admitted using disorderly or intimidating behaviour and breaching a court order. He was jailed for 180 days.

Stephen Day, 44, of no fixed abode, admitted harassment in Macclesfield. He was jailed for eight weeks. He was also given a restraining order.