Paul Anthony Oldham, 32, of Berwick Close, Macclesfield, admitted failing to attend unpaid work sessions. He was fined £40.

John Michael Hoban, 41, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a restraining order, assaulting a police constable, possession of cocaine and possession of a razor blade in public. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also fined £100.

Sean David Andrew Roberts, 40, of no fixed abode, breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Macclesfield town centre. He was jailed for two weeks.

James Michael Rollinson, 23, of Cherryfields Road, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of assault. He was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He must also do 100 hours unpaid work and 15 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He must also pay compensation of £300.

Ioan Mustata, 37, of Hedingham Close, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £500 and banned for 16 months.

Robert Charles Young, 29, of Thirlmere, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and breaching a restraining order. He was given 15 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £600 and ordered to pay £1,254.36 compensation. He was also given a restraining order for three years.