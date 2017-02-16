Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rohan Charlotte Croot, 43, of Newton Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of four bottles of champagne from Marks and Spencer. She was bailed for the sentence on February 21.

Martyn Derek Mitchell, 50, of Cromar Road, Hazel Grove, admitted driving without insurance or a licence in Macclesfield. He was banned for six months and given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for two years. He must also attend alcohol treatment and carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

Sydney Waring, 53, of Ward Grove, admitted at a football match at Macclesfield Town went to area spectators are not generally admitted. He was fined £191.

Gary Alan Wilkinson, 32, of Windmill Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and two charges of assaulting a police constable. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Liam James Coffey, 26, of Century Way, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to do 50 hours unpaid work.

Liam Daniel Fisher, 31, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks.

Zach Symonds-Vigne, 24, of Spinners Lane, Poynton, admitted criminal damage to a window at Macclesfield hospital and criminal damage to two police cells which required a ‘deep clean’. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £423.48 compensation.

Paul Leneghan, 33, of Vernon Road, Poynton, admitted drug driving and possession of cannabis. He was fined for £500 and banned for 12 months.

Scott Jon Moore, 29, Micawder Drive, Poynton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £170 and order to pay £200 compensation.

Jessica Brannigan, 23, of Warwick Close, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Daniel Thomas Wood, 21, of Gowhole, High Peak, admitted drug driving. He was fined £200 and banned for 12 months.

Samuel Leung, 30, of Warrener Street, Sale, admitted breaching a family court order by contacting someone in Macclesfield by email. He was bailed for the sentencing on February 22.

Paul Collins, 35, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted theft of clothes worth £105 from JD Sports. He was given 150 hours unpaid work.

Brian Francis Hodson-Walker, 45, of Moscow Road East, Stockport, admitted dangerously driving a large goods vehicle on Macclesfield Road, Rainow. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and banned for 12 months.

Mark Justin Scott, 31, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to carry out 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kevin Paul Sumner, 57, of Chester Road, Middlewich, admitted possession of amphetamine and breach of a conditional discharge for theft and possession of amphetamine. He was fined £80 and given 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Bryce Erin Wilding, 21, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted assault. She was given a conditional discharge for one year.

Tyrone Foster, 29, of Percyvale Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of Royal Mail post from Knutsford, theft of £440 cash from Lloyds TSB, theft of items from the Co-Op in Macclesfield, and two charge of theft of petrol from Tesco. He was bailed for sentence on February 22.

Richard Adrian Challoner, 43, of Carrisbrook Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay £50 compensation