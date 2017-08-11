- Paul Whittaker, 23, of Mill Street, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £120.
- Marko Bartulovic, 40, of Crumpsall Lane, Manchester, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Macclesfield. He was fined £60.
- Stacy Marie Brown, 26, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
- Neal Adams, 43 of Ash Grove, Macclesfield, admitted theft of wine and resisting a police constable. He was given 40 hours unpaid work.
- Lee Alexander Hodkinson, 19, of London Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of vodka from Iceland. He was given 120 hours unpaid work and or ordered to complete the Thinking Skills Programme.
- Andrew Wilson McKillop, 30, of Bridge Street, Prestbury, admitted fraud by false representation, namely that he obtained a £300 deposit for windows intending to cause a loss to Hassan Alzubaidi. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
- Thomas Stephen Pennington, 20, of Springfield Road, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £150.
- Nicholas David Sharples, 25, of Coppice Road, Poynton, was found guilty of assault. The offence breached the terms of a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.
- James Bowers, 26, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted assault and criminal damage. He was bailed to be sentenced on August 23.
- Benjamin Robert Simpson, 25, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage, assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was bailed for sentence on August 16.
- Benjamin Thomas Graham Reddy, 29, of Church Road, Northwich, admitted drug driving in Macclesfield and driving without a seat belt and without a licence or insurance. He was fined £120 and banned for two years.
- Liam Wilson, 21, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, admitted assault and criminal damage. He was given 60 hours unpaid work and a restraining order banning him from the Snow Goose pub. He must also pay £200 compensation.
- Richard Cunninghame, 46, of Ash Grove, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of littering, by dropping a cigarette in Park Green on December 14. He was fined £220 with costs of £160.
- Mark Kitchin, 47, of Buckfast Close, Macclesfield, admitted littering, by dropping a cigarette in Tesco car park on December 14. He was fined £40 with costs of £160.
Before the Bench: Macclesfield and Poynton cases in court
The following cases have been heard at Crewe and Stockport magistrates' court