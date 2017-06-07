Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The following people have appeared before town magistrates.

Sebastian Pavel Bebenek, 32, of Parkgate Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was bailed for sentence on June 7.

Michael Batty, 52, of Stoneleigh Close, Macclesfield, admitted theft of chocolate bars from B&M Bargains. The offence breached the terms of a suspended sentence for theft and burglary. He was jailed for 10 months.

Daniel Scott Fawley, 29, of Knypersley Avenue, Stockport, admitted assault in Macclesfield. He was given 120 hours unpaid work and 24 days on the Building Better Relationships Programme.

Stephen Day, 44, of no fixed abode, admitted three charges of breaching a restraining order in Macclesfield. He was jailed for four weeks.

Steven Michael Cooke, 52, of Lowe Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of wine form One Stop Shop. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £12 compensation.

Simon Thompson, 21, of Barnyard Close, Macclesfield, admitted harassment. He was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He was also given a restraining order.

Robert Arthur, 31, of Penny Lane, Stockport, admitted two charges of burglary of Poynton Brewery and Poynton British Legion. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 250 hours unpaid work.

Damien John Brewer, 24, of Pickering Way, Stapley, admitted assault by beating in Macclesfield and criminal damage to a television at the Millbrook Unit at Macclesfield District General Hospital. He was given a conditional discharge for two years and ordered t pay £80 compensation.

Christopher Gary Moss, 27, of Doncaster Avenue, Manchester, admitted possession of cannabis in Macclesfield. He was fined £40.

Ryan Craig Cox, 24, of Norbury Way, Handforth, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Horseshoe Drive and Brooklands Avenue in Macclesfield. He was bailed for sentence on June 7.

Claire Bond, 30, of West Park Drive, Macclesfield, admitted theft of earphones from Sainsbury’s. She was given a community order with 15 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £40.

Evaldas Barkauskas, 26, of Buckles Lane, London, admitted theft of two Thule roof bar feet worth £170 from Halfords in Macclesfield and possession of an article for use in connection with theft, namely a foil lined bag. He also admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £416.