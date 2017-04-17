Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Tucker Ripper, 56, of Byron Street, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of breaching a restraining order. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Oliver James Postlewhite, 36, of Wiltshire Walk, Macclesfield, admitted theft of alcohol from the Co-op. He was fined £120.

David Terrance Alan Brooks, 28, of Cornbrook Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was fined £180.

Paul Collins, 35, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted two charge of theft: of alcohol and groceries from Tesco, and brandy from M&S. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Dominic De Riso, 43, of Westward Road, Chester, admitted harassment in Macclesfield. He was fined £400 and given a restraining order. He must also pay the victim £100 compensation.

Phillip Peter Dunne, 27, of Pennine Court, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving, and driving without a licence or insurance. He was fined £120 and banned for 15 months.

Steven Paul Heavens, 33, of Eaton Lane, Macclesfield, admitted harasmment. He as bailed for sentence on April 19.

John Francis Grange, 57, of Holly Road, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Samantha Whyke, 22, of Water Street, has been served an order for the destruction of a pit bull dog called Kya. The court ordered that the dog will be destroyed unless an exemption is obtained in two months.

Ryan Lafferty, 24, of Pennine Court, Macclesfield, admitted theft of wine from M&S. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Richard James John Cooke, 34, of Brocklehurst Avenue, admitted assault and obstructing a police constable. He was given a community order with 24 days Building Better Relationships programme. He was also fined £810 and order to pay the PC £50 compensation.

Craig Roy John Heywood, 42, of no fixed abode, admitted theft of alcohol from Tesco in Macclesfield and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Adam Lee William, 25, of Micawber Road, Poynton, admitted theft of vodka in Macclesfield and five charges of theft from the Co-op. He was given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

Warren Gilson, 25, of Rowe Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft from Tesco in Macclesfield and breaching a court order received for stealing a charity box from the Royal British Legion. He was given a six-week curfew.

Peter Edwards, 35, of Primrose Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £40.

Maurice Lloyd Waul, 35, of Brook Street, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cocaine, drug driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was fined £600 and was banned for four years.

Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 30, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault and criminal damage. He was bailed for a hearing on April 20.

Christopher Anthony Bailey, 30, of Suffolk Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Sean James Keith Hamand, 18, of Fir Street, St Helens, admitted criminal damage and assaulting a police constable in Macclesfield, and was found guilty of assault. He was bailed for sentencing on May 3.