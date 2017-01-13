Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loud bangs and flashes came from a hole in the road after electricity cables became submerged in water.

Fire crews were called to reports of loud banging and flashes where roadworks were taking place on High Street in Macclesfield.

Firefighters discovered that electrical cables had become submerged in water. After cordoning off the area, crews stood by with dry powder before isolating the cables.

It caused a power cut on the street for just over two hours.

A spokesmen for Electricity North West, said: “An underground cable fault caused the loss of supply to 93 customers on High Street at 12.45am yesterday (Thursday, January 12). Our engineers quickly arrived to ensure the area was safe and will conduct an investigation into the cause. Power was restored at 3am.

“The fault which occurred on a piece of equipment underneath the pavement caused external damage but we assure customers that incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we regularly maintain our underground network.”

Contact Electricity North West on new national number 105, 0800 195 4141 or follow @ElectricityNW.