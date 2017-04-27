Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 90-year-old who is thought to be the UK’s oldest women still working has scooped an award at the Cheshire Woman of Year celebrations.

Irene Astbury, 90, works 40 hours a week at Pet Food Supplies on Moss Lane, Macclesfield.

Her energy and determination saw her nominated for the Cheshire Woman of the Year award.

And while Irene didn’t scoop the main gong, she did walk away with a special Lifetime Achievement award.

Now the certificate is on show to customers at the business she opened with her husband Les more then 36 years ago.

Irene said she was ‘very honoured’ to have been recognised.

Her granddaughter Gayle Parks, who works alongside her in the family business, said it was a mystery as to who nominated Irene.

She said: “We don’t have a clue who put nana forward. When we got a call saying she was shortlisted we thought it was a wind up.

“But then we got an official letter and we were blown away. We are so proud of her. It’s wonderful.”

Irene attended a special lunch and ceremony at Eaton hall in Chester with granddaughter in law Natalie Parks.