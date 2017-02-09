Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ninety-year-old Margaret Mayers is keeping her community glamorous as one of the country’s oldest Avon reps.

The great-grandmother has just celebrated her 90th birthday with her beloved twin Edward Massey.

While other nonagenarians put their feet up in retirement 30 years ago, Margaret is still working selling beauty products.

While she can’t go from door to door as much as she used to, after 27 years selling lipsticks, powders and lotions she still walks to neighbours on the Weston estate to collect orders.

Margaret, of Countess Street, Macclesfield, said she’s had thousands of customers over the years.

She said: “When I retired I wanted to keep this old brain going so I started Avon and I’ve been doing it ever since.

“I don’t do it to make lots of money but it’s a way of meeting people.

“I don’t go on the streets much now, but I get out to half a dozen people where I live and take brochures to Broken Cross club and the Co-op.”

Margaret was born and bred in Macclesfield. She lived on Brock Street as a child, next door to her grandad Thomas Massey who loaned his farmland to the circus when it came to town.

The land was sold to King’s School in 1932 for the Westminster Road playing fields.

Margaret met her husband Hugh on VE Day in Market Place. The couple have a daughter Helen Samwells, grandaughters Rachael Birch and Nicola Taylor and three great-grandsons.

Hugh died in 2007 just before their 55th wedding anniversary.

Margaret has never been shy of working hard. After working in Manchester for 10 years, she worked at Craven House in Macclesfield from age 27, in the National Assistance Board, the government’s benefits and pensions department.

She worked there until retirement aged 62 and started selling Avon. She had dozens of regular clients in her heyday.

The die hard Avon fan is still turning heads after using the products all these years.

Margaret said: “People tell me I don’t look 90. I’ve always used Avon and like to look good. Things have really changed over the years. They’re always changing things now. I’ll keep doing Avon for as long as I can. I’ve no intention of giving up yet.”