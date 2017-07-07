Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MACCLESFIELD Town manager John Askey has revealed he is frustrated about his club’s transfer activity so far this summer.

The Silkmen have made a number of signings in recent weeks, but have also lost several of their key players to other clubs.

With that in mind, Askey insists that more recruitment needs to be done in order to put together a squad that can compete in the National League.

“We are quite a bit of a way off yet to getting a squad that we want to get together, it’s obviously a little bit frustrating,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think we’ve got eight players signed at the moment but what I’m not prepared to do is sign

people who are not good enough for this league just because they’re on low wages.

“I don’t think it is fair on myself to be expected to do that, so until we are in a position where we can sign the players that we want then I won’t be signing people.

“Ideally we need another goalkeeper another centre half, a centre half come right back as left back we are more than adequately covered for. Plus two or three midfield players and then probably three or four forwards.”

While Askey is adamant with his current stance, he is happy with the players that have committed their future to the club so far this summer.

“They’re all players who are comfortable at this level and hopefully we can add to what we’ve got and give them the support that they need,” he said.

“Jared Hodgkiss has good experience, he’s been a good player at this level and he’s got experience playing in the league.

“We all know about Shwan Jalal, he’s been a very good goalkeeper, and did well for us when he was here last time.

“George Pilkington has been our most consistent player over the years, and David Fitzpatrick had an excellent season last season.

“We have Courtney Richards and we needed a midfield player

“He’s a good age, 23, and he’s had a lot of football so he’s experienced at this level and done well.

“Scott Wilson’s a centre forward who’s scored goals at a lower level after he went to Eastleigh and I’m hoping that with a year under his belt at Conference level he’ll be someone who’ll get the goals for us.

“With Ryan Lloyd, I’ve seen a lot of from when he’s been a young lad who has got a lot of ability.”