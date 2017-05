Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists are accused of setting fire to some trees on a residential street.

Police are investigating after the fire on Bransdale Way, Macclesfield, last night (Thursday, May 11).

Firefighters were called just before 8pm and found some conifer trees on fire close to a shed.

It is thought the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.