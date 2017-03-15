Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family-run furniture business has been given the green light to move part of its operation out of the town despite its impact on the green belt.

Arighi Bianchi has been given planning permission to build a 6,728 square metre warehouse next door to Adlington Business Park.

It means the firm can sell its two town centre warehouse sites - which could be used for housing - and keep its iconic shop off Buxton Road.

The scheme was approved by Cheshire East Council’s strategic planning committee against the advice of planning officers who had recommended it be refused because of the impact on the green belt.

The scheme was a joint application by Arighi Bianchi and Euroscape Securities and has been under consideration of the council since November 2015.

It proposes transforming a 2.9 hectare site - which was bordered by Adlington Business Park, residential properties and the railway - to modernise and expand its storage and distribution including a ‘click & collect’ operation.

There was significant objection from Adlington Parish Council over its impact on the green belt and on nearby residential area. Other objectors claimed the ‘24 hour shift operation’ would be a noise nuisance.

But the applicants argued that the site was the only option after they couldn’t find any alternatives and called for the council to override strict green belt rules because of the ‘very special circumstances’.

Planning officer David Moran told the committee he had ‘no option’ but to recommend refusal because the new Local Plan - which allows the site in question to be developed - had still not been agreed.

But Councillor Mike Sewart proposed the plans were approved.

He said: “Arighi is embedded in Macclesfield’s DNA. It’s not like bringing Amazon or Tesco, it’s a local organisation.”

Councillor Janet Jackson told the committee that allowing the King’s School development on green belt had set a precedent for ‘special circumstances’, adding: “What’s the difference between King’s and this very valued local employer?”

The plans were approved by the committee ‘in principle’ and issues such ecological impact have been delegated to planning officers to agree.