A development of 74 family homes has been given the go-ahead at Alderley Park.

The site in Nether Alderley is being transformed into a science park but this new housing is being built alongside it to make the project viable.

Alderley Park is best known for being the former Cheshire headquarters for pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which is now moving much of its operations to another site in Cambridge.

This week the council agreed planning permission for 94 homes by developer PH Homes on the site, which was formerly the 400-acre estate of the Stanley family.

The properties ranging from two-bedroom townhouses to six-bedroom villas will be split into three developments.

Philip Hughes, managing director of PH Homes, said: “We’re delighted our scheme has met with full approval and we’re looking forward to launching the development in the next few months.”

The Alderley Park scheme also includes consent for a gastro-pub, farm shop and sporting facilities.

Building work is scheduled to begin over the next few weeks and the first homes should be available by early 2018.