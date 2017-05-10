Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Facebook group dedicated to old photographs of Poynton has reached more than 3,000 members.

Old Poynton Photos was set up by Martin Dewhurst after an idea by Darren Conroy in 2012 with just a handful of former Poynton High School pupils.

Now its membership has reached 3,200 members of all ages who have contributed more than 3,300 photos covering local history, local characters, families, coal mines, railways, schools, social clubs, housing, pubs, sports and music. The oldest photo goes back to the 1800s.

The social media group has inspired countless reunions and brought together old Poyntonians from all over the world.

Now Martin is appealing for people to help identify people in its latest batch which feature Poynton between 1940 and 1970.

He said: “Residents and former residents of Poynton can join, help add names to old photos and add their own stories, anecdotes and favourite photos.

Ultimately, we’d like to involve the local schools in a local history project to help preserve and pass on stories from previous generations.”

If you can help or would like to get involved, search Old Poynton Photos on Facebook.