An historian is appealing for information to track down the pasts of men named on a war memorial.

Harry Carlisle, 79, has devoted the last two years to tracking down the backgrounds of those killed during the Second World War.

Of the 194 names featured on the Park Green war memorial in Macclesfield he has some details on all but one of them.

Now he is appealing for details of that soldier – Norman Leonard – as well as further information on the other fallen heroes.

Their stories and photographs are to feature in a new book commemorating their sacrifice.

Harry, from Rainow, said: “I have searched long and hard for any details on Norman Leonard but got nowhere. I am really hoping that someone can help fill in the blanks.

“So far my book includes something on 193 of the 194 men from Macclesfield who died in the Second World War, including 98 photos of them. It is very emotive to read about these lives.

“Some of these men left a large footprint and I have written two pages on them. Some of them have only a paragraph.

“I am also hoping that relatives will come forward with more details so I can include them before it goes to the printers in a few months.”

Harry, who is a former soldier, began researching the war dead after becoming interested in his village’s war memorial.

After painstakingly checking through ancestry websites, the 1911 census, military records and the Macclesfield Express archives, and with help from the team at Macclesfield Reflects, Harry was able to document the lives of the 667 men from the town who died during the First World War dead in his book “Not Just A Name”.

Another of his books chronicles the lives of men named on war memorials from 32 villages around Cheshire.

Harry believes his work is laying the foundations for future research.

He said: “No sooner had I published ‘Not Just a Name’ more people came forward with information and the book needed updating.

“I am sure the same will happen when I finish this book.

“I see this process as laying the foundations for someone else to update the records.”

If you can help Harry with his book call him on 01625 428331 or email hagravenrainow@btinternet.com.