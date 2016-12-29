Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal is raising money for the air ambulance in honour of critically-ill Kavan Maddocks who was rescued by the charity.

Kavan, 20, is in a coma after falling from the roof of the multi-storey car park on Churchill Way in Macclesfield last month. He was taken to Royal Stoke hospital in an air ambulance after the fall.

Now family friend Donna Lockwood, 42, is running an online appeal for the charity.

She has now beaten her £200 target and has £325 in the fund but is asking for more donations to raise as much as possible for the charity.

Donna, a mum of three with one grandson who lives on the Weston, said: “I was raising money to help the family but when I spoke to Kavan’s dad Frank he wanted the money to go to the air ambulance because he says if it wasn’t for them Kavan wouldn’t be here.

“I have children and want to know they have funding if something even happened to them. It’s such a vital service.”

Kavan’s family said he gave a thumbs-up last week but this week report no further improvement in his condition.

Dad Frank said “The air ambulance was fantastic, it saved Kavan’s life. We really appreciate everyone’s support for us and the charity.”

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-lockwood.