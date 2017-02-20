Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quad bike was stolen from a shed in Macclesfield Forest.

The Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic Quad bike was stolen overnight on Friday (February 17). It was secured with a lock and chain in the shed and is tagged.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of handling a stolen quad bike in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday, February 19) in Bosley but police are continuing their investigations.

PC Ric Walker, of Macclesfield Local Policing Unit, said: “We want to say thanks to a member of the public who reported this incident.

“We ask people to please continue to report suspicious activity on 101 or in an emergency 999.”