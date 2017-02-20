A quad bike was stolen from a shed in Macclesfield Forest.
The Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic Quad bike was stolen overnight on Friday (February 17). It was secured with a lock and chain in the shed and is tagged.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of handling a stolen quad bike in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday, February 19) in Bosley but police are continuing their investigations.
PC Ric Walker, of Macclesfield Local Policing Unit, said: “We want to say thanks to a member of the public who reported this incident.
“We ask people to please continue to report suspicious activity on 101 or in an emergency 999.”