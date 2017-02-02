Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a train guard was spat at.

The guard was carrying out ticket checks on a service between Manchester Piccadilly and Stoke-on-Trent when he asked a man to remove his feet from a seat.

According to a statement from British Transport Police, the man became aggressive and the train guard left the carriage because he felt threatened.

When both men got off the train at Prestbury, Macclesfield, the offender walked past the train guard and spat at him.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We’d like to speak to this man as we believe he may have information which could help the investigation.”

The incident was on the 9.46am service between Manchester Piccadilly and Stoke-on-Trent on Friday, January 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 1700001339.

