Police have stepped up patrols after reports of a man acting suspiciously in Bollington.

There have been numerous reports of a man behaving inappropriately around the toilets at the recreation ground on Adlington Road.

He has also been spotted at the skate park.

The man is white, in his forties, skinny and 6ft tall.

The top of his head is bald, with the sides grey and shaved very short.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing Adidas gazelle trainers.

Sergeant Helen Percival, from Macclesfield Police, said: “I want to reassure the local community that officers will be carrying out regular patrols in the area but I want to urge anyone who sees a man acting suspiciously to report it to officers immediately.”

Anyone who has any information or recognises the description of the man is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 431 of 23 July.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.