An appeal has gone out for video footage after thieves broke into a house in broad daylight.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary on Bullocks Lane in Sutton, Macclesfield on Tuesday (January 3).

Offenders broke into a house on the road between 3pm and 4pm. Police have not yet confirmed if anything was stolen.

Officers tweeted asking for information and CCTV footage to help catch the offenders.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called on Tuesday January 3 at 4.10pm following reports of a burglary at an address on Bullocks Lane in Sutton, Macclesfield.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 533 of January 3.”