Apartments were evacuated after a fire at a former mill in Bollington.

The blaze started in a rubber grinding machine on the ground floor of Clarence Mill on Clarence Road.

Firefighters from Bollington and Macclesfield were called at 1pm on Wednesday, December 28.

People from apartments on the upper floors evacuated the building.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out using a hose reel jet.

They then used a thermal imaging camera was also used to check for any fire spread.

Firefighters were at the scene for around four hours.