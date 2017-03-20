Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of volunteers have been meeting homeless people to give them shelter in one of the town’s churches.

The Hope Street Angels have been operating for many years now in the town centre on a Saturday night to help out revellers who have had too much to drink, need a taxi or are otherwise in need. They work with the pubs, council and police.

Now the angels have broadened their work to go out on a Friday night too to help homeless people.

They find people sleeping rough and direct them to a night shelter run by the town’s churches.

The churches take it in turns to open their doors for the weekend to give accommodation to men who need it.

Rev Marion Tugwood, from Macclesfield United Reformed Church, said: “We give the men a meal, bed and advice over three nights.

“The Street Angels help people on Saturday nights but now they are out on a Friday doing a different job. They go on a walkabout to find people sleeping rough and direct them to the night shelter.

“It’s really good for us as a church to be able to open our doors. You see how easy it is for people to end up on the streets.

“Everyone has a story, it’s shocking how people end up where they do.

“I’ve never seen homelessness so bad in Macclesfield. It gets worse every year.”

MP David Rutley went out with the Hope Street Angels on a walkabout to see the work that they do.

He spent time in the shelter to learn more about the work that is being done to support some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

He said: “The Street Angels continue to do great work in taking care of vulnerable people in Macclesfield town centre late at night. I am very grateful that they are now also spending time on Friday evenings to help homeless people make use of the services of the WHAM night shelter, which is doing invaluable work in supporting homeless people during the colder winter months.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers for their dedicated service and commitment to the community. I hope that more local residents will be willing to join them in the future.”

Winter Hope Accommodation in Macclesfield (WHAM) runs from November to March. Contact Pip Mosscrop about Hope Street Angels at pip mosscrop2@yahoo.co.uk.