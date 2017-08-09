Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former mill worker thought to be Macclesfield’s oldest resident has celebrated her 106th birthday.

Mabel Glover, nee Knight, was born in Macclesfield on July 29, 1911.

She grew up on Old Hall Street where she lived with her family, including dad Joseph and mum Elizabeth, who was Macclesfield’s first ever postwoman.

She celebrated her 106th birthday with a party and a visit from her family.

Great-grandma Mabel, who lives at Ingersley Vale Care Home in Bollington, says there is no secret to longevity, she said: “You just get on with it, you just have to live.”

But carer Sherrie McCamon says Mabel has an ‘amazing’ attitude.

She said: “As far as regular medication goes, she’s on a couple of aspirin in the morning. She’s remarkable. She loves going to the bingo every week. She does her own hair and puts her own earrings in. She’s terrible for getting dressed – not because it’s difficult but because she goes through about five outfits each morning!”

Sherrie, who by coincidence lives in the same house that Mabel lived in on Windsor Close, Bollington, added: “She’s amazing, she’s so funny, she’s one of my favourites. She’s fantastic for 106. She’s our oldest resident and I wouldn’t be surprised if she was the oldest in Macclesfield.”

Mabel’s son, Ian Glover, says a lifetime of hard work and contented living has contributed to his mum’s long life.

Ian, who lives on Ullswater, said: “She worked hard all her life. My parents never had a car, never had a credit card or a cheque book – it was all cash.

“They lived an old fashioned life but they were happy with their lot.”

Mabel grew up on Old Hall Street. Her father served in the First World War and then worked at Park Side Hospital, while her mother was drafted in as a postwoman during the First World War.

Mabel left Christ Church School when she was 14 to start work at Brocklehurst Mill. She married husband, Garnet Glover, at St Michael’s Church on December 28, 1935, and lived on Old Hall Street before moving to Windsor Close, Bollington, with her sons Ian and Michael.

After her husband died Mabel moved to a flat at Ingersley Vale, where her sister May lived, before moving into the care home.