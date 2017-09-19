Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A senior citizens group fears it will be left homeless after the council announced plans to put its venue out for lease.

The Senior Citizens Hall, on Duke Street, was built in 1974 by the old Macclesfield Borough Council.

Activity in Retirement (AIR), which has used the space for almost 30 years, has more than 700 members and runs countless activities and events to help the community stay active and social.

But the council has announced the entire building is up for lease, leaving AIR and the other groups that use it high and dry.

Liz Welton, chairwoman of AIR, said the loss would be devastating and there are no alternative premises suitable for their needs.

She said: “This would be devastating for our society. We’re a non-profit making group keeping hundreds of people fit and healthy - how can you put a price on that?”

Liz added that they would be willing to pay rent on the space, but could not take on the lease for the entire building. She said: “It’s the social side as well as the physical. CEC pay lip service to care and support for senior citizens. According to their website Ageing Well in Cheshire we have the fastest growing ageing population in the North West, and yet they are taking away our main venue which supports these people.”

Liz says the group tried and failed to find alternative accommodation when the building was threatened as part of the Wilson Bowden town centre regeneration scheme. She said: “We’ve been here before and we know there is nowhere else to go. It’s got car parking, it’s close to the bus station, it’s right in the centre of town- it’s the perfect building for us.”

Councillor Beverley Dooley said the council should be doing everything it can to support the senior citizens group.

She said: “I’m very, very worried about this.

“AIR provides physical and emotional support.

“People who use it are at an age in their life where their friends are dying, so it is more important than ever to have a strong support network like this. The council needs to seek reassurance from any interested parties that AIR will be able to continue to use the space.”

A council spokesman said they have made the decision to lease the building ‘due to increasing budgetary pressures’ and that it will be leased for ‘community use only’.

He said: “Rather than close the building, the council has offered the opportunity to lease the building, for community use only, by way of seeking ‘expressions of interest’ from community groups.

“This marketing period has now closed and the council are reviewing applicants.

“Cheshire East is committed to continuing to work with local residents, businesses and other stakeholders, including senior citizens’ representatives, to ensure any proposals for the town centre enhance the existing offer and deliver the best possible outcome for Macclesfield.

“This has to be achieved, however, alongside balancing the need to deliver value for money for council taxpayers.”

See Letters on page 14