Hundreds of children, mums and older people will be left without a vital community hub unless it finds funds to stay open.

MAC Multi-Activity Centre needs help to pay its bills or its boss Andy Brooks warns it will close by the end of the month.

It has been hit by spiralling bills after the floor of the roller skating rink was flooded on a number of occasions. Andy needs at least £10,000 for a new floor.

It costs £15,000 a month to run the centre.

If it closes, hundreds of people, including a group of autistic children and a social group for older people, could be left without a place to meet.

The centre has roller skating, a climbing centre and other activities for children but is also used by charities and support groups who meet in the community room.

It’s a not for profit organisation which has applied to become a charity.

But founder Andy has warned it’s at breaking point. Andy, 47, a dad of four of Greenhills Close, said: “There will be hundreds of disappointed children if we shut.

“We’re a lifeline for groups like the autistic children who come to skate or the older residents who meet here.

“There are hundreds of people who rely on us, but I can’t pay the bills. With ongoing and rising costs it’s not sustainable.

“The skating brings in the revenue but each night I have to maintain the floor and it costs money.

“We’ve kept costs down for people who come as we want to make it accessible for all, but we need the community to get behind the centre.

“I wanted to open a centre in the heart of where I live. I’m here all day seven days a week. It’s a labour of love but I’m at breaking point.”

Activities include Space4Autism skating sessions for autistic children, Jabberjacks toddler sessions, toddler football, autistic skate club, a carers support group and women’s exercise classes.

Andy opened the centre in 2015 after raising four children in Macclesfield and seeing a need for more recreational facilities in the town.

The former builder constructed the centre himself and does the cleaning and maintenance.

He has had grants from Cheshire East council and Macclesfield town council but has also invested tens of thousands of his own money. Andy has applied for charity status to reduce business rates and help with funding and expects a decision on this from the Charities Commission this month.