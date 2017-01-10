Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man haunted by gambling debts killed himself by stepping out in front of a train, an inquest heard.

Nathan Saunders was 20 when he died on the night of August 1 last year after being hit by a train near Macclesfield Station.

An inquest at Macclesfield Town Hall heard Nathan was well-liked and the life and soul of a party, but had a history of depression and gambling debts.

That evening he left the house on Ivy Lane, Macclesfield, where he was living with his ex-girlfriend Helen Johnstone and her mum, to go to a friend’s house, the inquest heard.

But soon after 11pm Transport police found his body around 200m from the platform.

PC Peter Wilcock, of British Transport Police, told the court Nathan’s bank accounts showed he spent around £1,200 on the day of his death.

He added that Nathan had visited a shop at 9pm and bought a bottle of vodka and cigarettes, which were found near the rail tracks.

Nathan’s ex-girlfiend Helen Johnstone told the inquest she was expecting Nathan back around 10.30pm, but didn’t hear anything until the police knocked on the door at 1.15am.

She said: “When he left to go to his friend’s there was nothing to suspect anything. I wouldn’t have let him go if there was. I didn’t hear anything until the police knocked on the door. I ended the relationship because of his situation but we still cared for each other very much.”

The inquest heard Nathan had been drinking on the night of his death but not excessively.

The court heard Nathan, who was one of six siblings, had tried to take his life three times before but did not appear suicidal just before his death.

His mum Tracy Saunders, of Collingwood Close, said he had a talent for organising parties and enjoyed going out.

She said: “He had taken drugs and drank when he went out but nothing abnormal. He had financial problems from gambling but had a sales job with O2 and was looking forward to moving into his own flat.”

Coroner Janet Napier gave a cause of death as multiple injuries and concluded that he took his own life.

She said: “He was a very delightful man and attracted a lot of affection but had his demons. He was showing signs of depression and had major financial problems. It’s a terrible thing, gambling. He had money coming in but it was going out quicker than it was coming in. It’s a great tragedy.”