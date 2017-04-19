Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being offered a share of £15,000 towards party for their community.

Cheshire East Council is getting behind ‘The Great Get Together’, a national event inspired by the Yorkshire MP Jo Cox, who was murdered outside her constituency office in June last year.

The council is planning its own community event at West Park, in Macclesfield, and is encouraging residents and community groups to hold their own parties and events, with grants of up to £100 for those who make it happen.

Councillor Paul Bates, cabinet member for communities and health, said the events - which can be anything from a street party to a small barbecue or afternoon tea - will honour the memory of Jo Cox, but will also help the tackle loneliness within the community.

He said: “We all know of Jo for her campaigning around diversity and human rights but she also got people talking about loneliness in our communities, which is an issue for all people no matter what your age or background.

“Social isolation can be more damaging to health than smoking, so I would really encourage people to either organise an event or go along to one in your area – perhaps take someone who you know who doesn’t get out a lot or someone who could benefit from meeting new friends and neighbours.

“Connected people are happier and healthier and I can’t think of a better tribute to Jo than for us all to connect and celebrate living in our local community.”

The Great Get Together will take place over the weekend of June 17 and 18 - a year after Jo’s murder on June 16.

The council has also agreed to waive the fees for licensing and road closures for these special community events, however applications must be submitted by Friday, April 21, to allow the necessary notices and processes to be undertaken in time.

The council organised event will be held on Sunday, June 18, and with an event in Crewe planned for Saturday, June 17.

It is hoped that The Great Get Together will be the biggest event of its kind since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

To apply for a grant to hold a street party go to www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/get-together .

Applications for road closures must be filed by midnight on Friday, April 21. Apply via the council’s website at: http://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/highways-licences-and-permits/the-great-get-together-road-closures-for-street-parties.aspx