Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 14 per cent of people who voted for Brexit in the Macclesfield area would not vote the same way if the referendum was held again, according to a new survey.

The Macclesfield area bucked the national trend during the big ballot on June 23, with 54pc of voters (54,912 people) wanting to stay in the European Union.

poll loading How would you vote if there was a second Brexit referendum? 0+ VOTES SO FAR I never wanted to leave, and I still don't want to I still think we are better out of Europe I voted out, I would now vote to stay I voted in, I would now vote out I will not vote if there is a second referendum

However in a recent survey carried out on the Macclesfield Express website, nearly 9pc of Brexiters said they would now vote to stay in, while 5.4pc said they would not vote.

At the same time, a solid 92.9pc of remainers say they would vote the same way today, with just 4.1pc claiming they now back a Brexit in our poll.

Of those who responded, 52.5pc felt access to the common market was more important than control over our borders, with 47.5pc believing the opposite.

And worryingly, 53.5pc of respondents said they expect Britain to break up as a result of Brexit within a decade.

More than 53pc of people who responded believe there should be a second referendum on leaving the EU once the terms of a second Brexit deal are known.

However, responders have not been impressed with the performance of the party leaders since the referendum with Teresa May earning a 17.5pc approval rating, Jeremy Corbyn on 10pc and Nichola Sturgeon on 15.5pc, while 47.5pc said no politicians have impressed them.

Two hundred people responded to the survey on our website, 49.5pc of which were women, with 31pc in the 45 to 54 age bracket.